Man arrested for sexually harassing women and minor girls, identified as Saravanan.

Saravanan – suspect in sexual harassment case : Man arrested for sexually harassing women and minor girls in Chennai

A 36-year-old man named Saravanan from Mogappair, who works as a singer for an orchestra troupe, has been arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on charges of sexually harassing numerous women and minor girls walking on the street. The police were alerted after a minor girl was groped by a man on a motorcycle, who fled the scene when she called for help. Upon investigation, the police found similar complaints from other stations in the area. The accused was traced through CCTV footage and was found to have rented the motorcycle used from an outlet in Arumbakkam. When the police surrounded his residence, Saravanan attempted to escape but fell into a pit and fractured his hand. Upon interrogation, the police discovered that the suspect was involved in similar crimes in Mogappair, Thirumangalam, Nolambur and surrounding areas. The police explained that he would hire a two-wheeler for ₹500 and target women and girls walking alone on the road whenever he was free. He has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody. The arrest was made by All Women Police, Thirumangalam.

Read Full story : Orchestra singer arrested under POCSO Act for harassing girls in Mogappair /

News Source : The_Hindu

Orchestra singer arrested POCSO Act violation Harassment of girls Mogappair incident Legal action against singer