Man arrested for shooting and killing Vietnamese restaurant owner in Taipei

Suspect arrested for shooting and killing Vietnamese restaurant owner in Taipei

A 51-year-old man, surnamed Chou, was arrested by police in New Taipei for allegedly shooting and killing a Vietnamese restaurant owner in Taipei’s Beitou District on June 10. Chou was found sleeping at a temple near New Taipei’s Linkou Power Plant and the weapon allegedly used in the murder was recovered at his apartment in New Taipei’s Sanchong District. The shooting was reported to authorities at 1:45 p.m. on June 10 and the victim, surnamed Phan, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Chou had reportedly pursued Phan after visiting her restaurant as a customer but became resentful when he suspected she was involved with someone else. During his interrogation, Chou claimed he committed the crime because of Phan’s “bad attitude” towards him. Police are still investigating Chou’s motive, his relationship with Phan, and the source of his firearm. Chou is expected to face charges of murder and violating the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act.

News Source : Focus Taiwan – CNA English News

