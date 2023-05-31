Man arrested for stabbing brother-in-law over property dispute

Bilal – victim name : Man arrested for stabbing brother-in-law Bilal over property dispute

A man was arrested by the police in Rawalpindi on Wednesday for fatally stabbing his brother-in-law during a property dispute. The accused, identified as Gulzar, used knives to kill Bilal months ago. The victim’s wife reported the incident, and the police have obtained concrete evidence to prosecute the accused. Superintendent of Police Rawal praised the Waris Khan police for their performance and emphasized the need to take strict action against criminals involved in such heinous crimes. He stressed that it is the police’s primary responsibility to protect people’s lives and properties.

News Source : APP

