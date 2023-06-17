Man arrested for strangling wife over extramarital affair in Mumbai

Mohammed Anwar Shaikh (suspect) : 37-year-old man arrested for strangling wife over extramarital affair: Mumbai police

A 37-year-old man from Dharavi was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly killing his wife by strangling her with a dupatta after a dispute over his extramarital affair. The accused, Mohammed Anwar Mohammed Akbar Shaikh, instructed his nine-year-old daughter to tell the police that her mother had fallen down the stairs and died. However, during questioning, the girl revealed the truth to the police. The police officer at Shahu Nagar police station reported that on Thursday night, they were informed by Sion hospital about the untimely death of a woman named Parveen Mohammed Anwar Shaikh, 28. When they arrived, Mohammed informed them that his wife had fallen down the stairs and died. However, the injury marks on the woman’s neck, cheeks, and ears raised suspicion. The police discovered that there had been a history of fights between the couple, and the accused was having an extramarital affair. Mohammed was arrested, and a case of murder was filed against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The couple had been married since 2013 and resided in Periyar Nagar, Dharavi. Mohammed worked at a mobile repairing shop and earned commission by booking flight and rail tickets.

News Source : Vinay Dalvi

