Man Arrested for Suspected Murder After 4 Killed in Rural Japan Stand-off with Police

“rural Japan shooting suspect” : Arrest made in Japan shooting and stabbing incident, suspect linked to Nakano city council

According to reports from NHK, a 31-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday in rural Japan on suspicion of murder after a rare shooting and stabbing incident that lasted 12 hours and left four people dead. The suspect, who is the son of the head of Nakano city council in Nagano prefecture, allegedly shot two police officers who responded to a report of a woman being stabbed and then barricaded himself inside his father’s house. The two officers and the woman later died in hospital, along with another elderly woman who was found outside the house. The suspect was dressed in camouflage and used a hunting rifle in the shootings. While shootings are uncommon in Japan due to strict gun ownership laws, the suspect reportedly had a license for his weapon. The suspect’s mother and another relative managed to escape from the house during the incident. The motive for the attack is currently unknown. Nagano prefectural police are expected to hold a press conference later on Friday.

News Source : Reuters

