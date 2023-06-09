Man arrested for talking about “bomb” on Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai

Azeem Khan : Man arrested for making bomb threats on Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai

Azeem Khan, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, was identified as the accused who was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai on a Vistara flight to Dubai. However, he was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a co-passenger overheard him talking about a “bomb” during a telephonic conversation. The incident occurred on June 7 (Wednesday) at 4:55 pm, delaying the flight by a couple of hours due to thorough checking before clearance. The female co-passenger immediately informed the flight crew onboard after hearing the word “bomb,” leading to the accused’s arrest by the Delhi Police. Later, a senior police official stated that the accused was speaking to his mother regarding airport security stopping him from carrying a coconut as it could contain explosives.

News Source : The Federal

