“Nawab” : Man arrested for trying to elope with underage sisters, identified as Nawab

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assuming a Hindu identity and attempting to elope with two underage sisters, according to police in Muzaffarnagar. The man, identified as Nawab, had been chatting with the girls, aged 16 and 14, for the past two years via video calling after befriending them through online gaming apps PubG and Free Fair, introducing himself as Guddu. The sisters, originally from Nepal and living in Kiranu village of Arakot area, were promised jobs in Mumbai and marriage by Nawab. However, the family caught wind of the plan and followed the girls, catching them in Moldi. The accused allegedly made video clips of the sisters and blackmailed them. The mother of the girls lodged a complaint leading to the arrest. This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff.

News Source : PTI

