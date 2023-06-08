Nawab, underage sisters, elopement, identity theft, online gaming apps, blackmail : Man arrested for trying to elope with underage sisters in Uttarkashi

A man, identified as Nawab and hailing from Muzaffarnagar, was arrested in Uttarkashi on Thursday for allegedly assuming a Hindu identity and attempting to elope with two underage sisters. The girls, aged 16 and 14, had befriended Nawab through online gaming apps. He had been chatting with them via video calling for the past two years and had promised to get them jobs in Mumbai and marry them. The sisters’ mother lodged a complaint against Nawab, alleging that he had also made video clips of her daughters and blackmailed them. The family caught up with the girls in Moldi, after they had been called to Arakot by Nawab. ThePrint bears no responsibility for this auto-generated report from PTI.

News Source : ThePrint

