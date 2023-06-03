Man arrested for violently assaulting four, including strangling victim

Matthew Early Beyer – suspect : Man arrested for violently assaulting multiple victims in Asheville

A man was arrested by the Asheville Police Department after violently assaulting four people, one of whom was strangled, on May 28th. The incident occurred near the 90 block of Biltmore Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to a disturbance call. The man, identified as Matthew Early Beyer, 39, of Maggie Valley, was acting aggressively and refused to leave the business. While officers were on their way, they were informed that the suspect was running up and down the street assaulting pedestrians. Despite a struggle, officers were able to arrest Beyer and charged him with assault inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, simple assault, assault on a government official, resist/delay/obstruct, and intoxicated and disruptive behavior. Beyer is currently being held on a $26,000 secured bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

News Source : Jaylan Wright

