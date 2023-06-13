“Man arrested in connection with unexplained death of woman at North Yorkshire campsite”

“North Yorkshire woman’s unexplained death investigation leads to arrest of Lincolnshire man” : “Man arrested after unexplained death of woman at North Yorkshire campsite”

An investigation has been launched by the police following the discovery of a woman’s body at a campsite in North Yorkshire. The staff at Bainbridge Ings campsite near Hawes found the body in one of the camping pods on the site and contacted the authorities at 3pm on Monday. The woman has been identified and her family has been notified. The police have arrested a man in his forties from Lincolnshire in connection with the incident, and he is currently in police custody. The police are treating the woman’s death as unexplained and have assured the public that it is an isolated incident with no immediate impact on the safety of the local community. Anyone with information can contact North Yorkshire Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

Read Full story : Man arrested after woman’s body found at North Yorkshire campsite /

News Source : YorkMix

North Yorkshire campsite murder Woman’s body found at campsite Man arrested for campsite killing North Yorkshire homicide investigation Campsite crime scene investigation