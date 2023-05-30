Man arrested in Kurukshetra for possession of 30,000 intoxicating tablets: Surinder identified as suspect

Surinder (focus keyword) : Man arrested for recovery of 30,000 tablets, Surinder identified as suspect

A man has been taken into custody by the police in relation to the discovery of 30,000 narcotic tablets. Surinder, who resides in Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, has been identified as the suspect.

Read Full story : Chemist held for selling 30K intoxicating tablets /

News Source : The Tribune India

Intoxicating tablets for sale Chemist selling 30K tablets Buy drugs online from chemist Safe and reliable tablet supplier Affordable intoxicating tablets for purchase