Man arrested in Nottingham on suspicion of murder after 3 found dead and 3 injured in related incidents

Nottingham murder suspect : Man arrested in Nottingham on suspicion of murder after 3 found dead and 3 injured by van

A man has been apprehended on suspicion of murder in Nottingham, England, after three individuals were discovered deceased in the street, and three others were hit and wounded by a van in related events in the early hours of Tuesday, according to police. Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell referred to the occurrence as a “horrific and tragic incident.” Two of the fatalities were discovered in one street, while the third was found in a separate location. The three people harmed by the van were being treated in a hospital, and there was no immediate information on their conditions. The police have yet to release a possible motive for the incident, and the investigation is being led by local police, not counterterrorism officers.

Read Full story : Police find 3 dead and 3 other people struck by van in UK city of Nottingham /

News Source : https://www.cbs7.com

Nottingham police investigation Fatal van collision in Nottingham Nottingham crime scene Tragic incident in UK city Police response to Nottingham van crash