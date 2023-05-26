Amy Albeno-Mendoza (victim) : Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Amy Albeno-Mendoza in Downtown LA

A man named Robert Hughes was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday in connection with the stabbing death of a woman named Amy Albeno-Mendoza in downtown Los Angeles on April 22. The victim was found dead at an apartment complex on South Hope Street, and coroners determined that she had been fatally stabbed. Homicide detectives investigated the case and discovered that the suspect had fled to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was eventually taken into custody at a homeless shelter. The motive for the stabbing remains unknown, and the case is still under investigation. LAPD Detectives Howarth or Detective Meneses can be reached at 213-996-4143 with any information related to the case, or anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org or lapdonline.org.

News Source : Vivian Chow

