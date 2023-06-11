Zy’Aire Nevels : Man Arrested in Zy’Aire Nevels’ Death: Family Celebrates Her Life on Second Birthday

A community birthday celebration was held for Zy’Aire Nevels on what would have been her second birthday. Zy’Aire, a one-year-old girl, was tragically shot and killed at the beginning of June. Organized by the Office of Violence Prevention, the event aimed to honor young lives lost to violence and featured horse rides, face painting, and food. Despite the sadness of the situation, Zy’Aire’s family and community celebrated her life and the love she brought into the world. Her parents shared memories of their daughter’s smart, independent, and sassy personality. The family hopes to make this celebration an annual event and has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and car expenses. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Zy’Aire’s death.

News Source : TMJ4 News

