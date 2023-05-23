Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges in Morgan City, Jacque Trainer Suspected

Jacque Trainer, child porn charges : Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges in Morgan City, La.

A man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Morgan City, Louisiana, according to investigators with the local police department. Jacque Trainer, 25, is facing two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was made following a cyber tip received by the Morgan City Police Department from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November 2022, which indicated a crime involving pornography and juveniles had been committed in the area in May 2022. An investigation was launched by the Morgan City Police Department and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, leading to Trainer being identified as a suspect. Police say evidence was uncovered linking him to the investigation, and he was subsequently taken into custody in Ouachita Parish with the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office before being transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

