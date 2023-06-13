“Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 3 killed in Nottingham city centre”

Nottingham murder: 31-year-old man arrested as three killed in city centre : 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after three killed in Nottingham city centre incident

A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder after three individuals were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday morning. According to the police, they received a call to Ilkeston Road just after 4 AM, where two people were discovered dead in the street. They were then notified of another incident on Milton Street, where a van had attempted to run over three individuals who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Furthermore, a man has also been found dead on Magdala Road. The police believe that all three incidents are connected and have apprehended a 31-year-old man. Chief Constable Kate Meynell stated that the investigation is in its initial stages and that a team of detectives is working to determine what occurred. As a result, several roads in the city will remain closed as the inquiry continues.

News Source : Harriet Sinclair

