“illegal liquor arrest suspect” : Man arrested with 10 boxes of illegal liquor, suspect in custody

On Monday evening, a man was apprehended by the police for possessing 10 containers of illicit alcohol. A photo of the incident can be seen below:



Read Full story : Man held with illicit liquor /

News Source : The Tribune India

Illicit liquor bust Man arrested for illegal liquor Liquor smuggling operation Bootlegging man caught Police seize illegal alcohol