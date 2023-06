heroin suspect : Man arrested with heroin and ice in possession

A man was arrested by the city police’s anti-narcotics cell today after they found 120 gm of heroin and 40 gm of ice in his possession. A picture of the seized drugs is shown above.

News Source : The Tribune India

