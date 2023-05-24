Man arrested with machine gun at Virginia daycare, suspect identified as Eric Sandow

Eric Sandow : Florida man arrested with machine gun on Virginia daycare property

A man named Eric Sandow from Florida was arrested by Fairfax County Police for trespassing on a daycare property in Virginia. When officers searched his car, they found two firearms, including an AK-47. Sandow claimed he was heading to the CIA building, which is located near the preschool. He has been charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. This incident follows another arrest in the area where a suspect attacked two members of Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff with a metal baseball bat. The suspect in that case was identified as Xuan Kha Tran Pham. In a separate incident in Washington, D.C., a 19-year-old named Sai Varshith Kandula crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers across from the White House. He was found with a Nazi flag and has been charged with one federal count of depredation of property of the U.S.

News Source : Caitlin O’Kane

