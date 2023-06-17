Man attempts to rob bank in Thrissur, pours petrol on staff: Police

Lijo – suspect in attempted bank robbery and assault case in Athani, Kerala : Man Attempts Bank Robbery in Thrissur, Suspect Lijo Pours Petrol on Staff

A man from Thrissur, Kerala, identified as Lijo, allegedly attempted to rob a private bank in Athani by pouring petrol on the staff working there on Saturday. However, his attempt was foiled due to the timely intervention of the staff and locals, and he was later arrested by the police. The accused reportedly made the attempt due to financial issues that were causing him depression. He is a government employee working with a village office. PTI news service generated this report, and ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.

News Source : PTI

Kerala bank robbery Petrol attack on bank staff Criminal behavior in Kerala Arrest of bank robber in Kerala Kerala police action against bank robbery