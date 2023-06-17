Doda crime victim Ram Krishan : Man axed to death in J-K’s Doda, accused arrested
A 66-year-old man was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda over a dispute related to the extraction of stones. Bhairav Singh, a 32-year-old labourer, was arrested for allegedly attacking Ram Krishan with an axe in the Gandoh area. Anju Devi, a 42-year-old woman, was also injured in the incident. Singh escaped to a forest but was caught within four hours with his weapon confiscated. The murder seems to have taken place over a dispute over some construction material. The deceased’s son demanded the strictest punishment for Singh. An investigation is underway.
News Source : Edited by Ashesh Mallick
