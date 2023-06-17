Man axed to death over land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir, accused identified as Bhairav Singh

The arrested man was identified as Bhairav Singh. Photo : Times Now





Reported by Asif Iqbal Naik from Kishtwar: In a shocking incident from In a shocking incident from Jammu and Kashmir ‘s Doda district, an elderly neighbour was axed to death by a man over a land dispute, which was live-streamed on Facebook. The accused, Bhairav Singh from Chouanry village in Gandoh tehsil of Doda, was arrested a few hours after the crime.

The murder took place on Friday in the Gandoh area, allegedly over a dispute regarding stone extraction from a disputed piece of land between two families. Ram Krishan, the victim, was with his granddaughter and other family members at the time of the incident. The child’s loud wailing was also streamed on Facebook alongside the brutal act, while Anju Devi, the victim’s daughter-in-law, was injured while trying to save him and has been referred to Doda Hospital for treatment.

Police acted quickly and were able to arrest Bhairav Singh despite his going into hiding. Adil Hussain, SDPO Gandoh, and Inspector, along with a team, rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused person from the high ridges of the nearby forest area. An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are gathering all sorts of evidence related to this barbaric murder. Bhairav Singh injured himself with the murder weapon during a struggle with the police team, and an FIR under Sec 302, 307, and 342 has been registered at Gandoh police station.