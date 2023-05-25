Man beheads wife in Odisha’s Gajapati district: Victim identified as Urmila Karjee, suspect as Chandra Sekhar Karjee

Chandra Sekhar Karjee – Focus Keyword: Chandra Sekhar beheads wife in Odisha’s Gajapati district : Man beheads wife in Odisha’s Gajapati district, suspect identified as Chandra Sekhar Karjee

A man in Odisha’s Gajapati district has beheaded his wife and carried her severed head to his village. The deceased has been identified as Urmila Karjee while the accused is Chandra Sekhar Karjee. The couple went to their agricultural field near Sara village in the morning for some work when it is suspected that they engaged in a verbal altercation, leading to Chandra Sekhar beheading Urmila with a sharp axe. He then carried her severed head to his village and placed it in front of his house. Urmila was Chandra Sekhar’s second wife, and they have a two-year-old child. Chandra Sekhar’s first wife left him a few years ago after he attacked her. After getting information, Kashinagar police reached the spot and detained Chandra Sekhar. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

News Source : IANS

