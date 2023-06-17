Man booked for murder of Tota Nath in Malout, accused Gaurav alias Goga on the run

Gaurav alias Goga (suspect name) : Man booked for murder of Tota Nath in Bathinda, accused Gaurav alias Goga on the run

A murder case has been registered against a man who is currently on the run in the Malout sub-division of Muktsar district. The victim, Tota Nath, and the accused, Gaurav alias Goga, were both residents of dera Baba Chandi Nath at Tarkhanwala village in Malout. The police reports indicate that an altercation between the two led to Gaurav allegedly hitting Tota Nath with a wooden object, resulting in his death.

News Source : TNN

Malout news Malout crime Malout police investigation Malout homicide Malout community safety