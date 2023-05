Raju (victim) : Man burnt alive in Vikas Nagar under suspicious circumstances

Raju, a man aged 30, was killed in a fire that broke out in his room in Vikas Nagar late on Wednesday night. The cause of the fire is suspicious and Raju was burnt to death.

Read Full story : Fire in house claims life /

News Source : The Tribune India

