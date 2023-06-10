Man charged after SUV driven through garage in Three Hills, Jason Lock suspect

Jason Lock : Man charged after driving SUV through garage: Jason Lock

A man from Linden, Alta. has been accused of driving an SUV through a garage that was attached to a house. Three Hills RCMP responded to a complaint about a disturbance on a rural property on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a man trying to steal a Steiger farm tractor to flee from the police pursuit. They also found a Jeep Grand Cherokee embedded into the attached garage of the residence. During a search of the vehicle, the police seized 10 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of cocaine, 52 grams of fentanyl, and other items associated with drug trafficking. Jason Lock, a 44-year-old Linden resident, has been charged with a number of offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a controlled substance. After a bail hearing, Lock was released, and his court date is set for July 14. Three Hills RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Jamie Day expressed gratitude that no one was seriously injured during the event and credited the quick response of the RCMP officers for preventing further offences. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Three Hills RCMP, and anonymous callers can reach Crime Stoppers.

Read Full story : Police seize drugs after Jeep drives into garage wall /

News Source : Calgary

Police drug seizure Jeep accident drug bust Garage wall drug bust Drug trafficking arrest Narcotics seizure operation