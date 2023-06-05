Man Charged After Unruly Behavior on Delta Flight to Detroit Diverts to Canada, Ahmed Omar Amaden Identified as Suspect

Ahmed Omar Amaden : Man charged after unruly behavior on Delta Air Lines flight to Detroit causes diversion to Canada: Ahmed Omar Amaden identified as suspect.

A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Detroit was diverted to Canada due to the unruly behavior of a 34-year-old US citizen, Ahmed Omar Amaden. According to Lew Short, CEO of the Stephenville Airport Corporation, the plane, carrying 271 people, was diverted as a result of the passenger’s violent and intoxicated behavior. Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested Amaden upon landing, and he appeared in court on June 5. Delta has a zero-tolerance policy for unruly behavior, and the FAA has reported more than 2,300 cases of unruly passenger behavior in 2022, with 740 incidents as of May 28, 2023. The FAA has referred over 250 cases to the FBI for criminal review since late 2021. Amaden has been charged with unlawfully engaging in behavior that endangers safety by interfering with the duty of the crew and unlawfully engaging in behavior that endangers safety by lessening the crew’s ability to perform their duties.

News Source : CBSDetroit

