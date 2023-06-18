Man charged in death of Ralph Francis Large on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

“Ralph Francis Large” (victim name) : Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder of Ralph Francis Large on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

A man was fatally stabbed on Saturday at the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, resulting in the arrest and charge of one person. Ralph Francis Large, aged 23, was found dead outside a residence after the police received a report of a stabbing at 2:52 a.m. Louis Large, a 22-year-old resident of Saddle Lake, was arrested by RCMP at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder. Louis Large has been placed in custody and is set to appear in court in St. Paul on June 22. RCMP stated that this incident is not related to a reported shooting that occurred in the community on the same day.

