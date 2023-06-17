Man Charged in Dog Food Robbery at Maplewood Schnucks

Posted on June 17, 2023

A man has been charged with first-degree robbery after stealing a bag of dog food from a Schnucks grocery store in Maplewood, Missouri using a staple gun wrapped in electrical tape. The store manager confronted the man and asked him to return the item, but the man claimed to have a gun and fled the store on a bicycle. Police later found a suspect matching the man’s description with a bag of dog food and a staple gun wrapped in black electrical tape to appear as a firearm. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Gerold Hopkins, who now faces a 10- to 30-year prison sentence or life in prison for the Class A felony if found guilty.

News Source : Jennifer Somers

