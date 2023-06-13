“Daniel Webb-Sholar victim” : Man charged in fatal stabbing of Daniel Webb-Sholar, not connected to earlier shooting

According to Wilmington police, a man who was charged in a fatal stabbing was not linked to a shooting involving the victim earlier on the same day. Terry Earl Hooper, 35, turned himself in after the death of Daniel Webb-Sholar, 32, on June 9. Police received a call about someone who had been stabbed and identified the victim as Webb-Sholar. They believe the victim and suspect knew each other. Webb-Sholar was also the victim of a shooting on Colwell Avenue earlier that day, but Hooper is not connected to that incident. Hooper is currently charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the fatal stabbing.

News Source : https://www.wect.com

