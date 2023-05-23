Treasure Burton : Man charged in shooting death of Treasure Burton in Houston

A 21-year-old man named Ivan Latrell Livingston has been charged with the aggravated assault of a woman that resulted in her death in Houston, Texas. Treasure Burton, who was just 19 years old, was shot in the chest and died on January 29th along Westheimer Road near Fondren. Houston Police Department investigators believe that Burton was standing in the sunroof of a car after leaving a club with her sister. Three vehicles were traveling close together and Burton was challenging Livingston, who was in a truck, to race. Livingston shot from his moving vehicle, intentionally and knowingly causing serious bodily harm. Livingston was arrested on May 19th, five months after Burton’s death. He is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond, although his defense attorney, Sally Ring, has said that the state has not produced a confession and that she is skeptical of the quality of the evidence. Burton’s mother could not be reached for comment. The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. and court records state that Livingston appeared agitated and was alone in his truck when he discharged the gun.

Read Full story : Deadly shooting: Ivan Latrell Livingston charged 5 months after Treasure Burton shot and killed on Westheimer near Fondren /

News Source : ABC13 Houston

Houston crime news Westheimer shooting update Treasure Burton murder case Ivan Latrell Livingston arrest Fondren area violence