Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed in Maidstone

Posted on June 17, 2023

A man named Robert Jenner has been accused of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in Maidstone. The officer, who is in his 50s, was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged. Jenner will appear in court on Saturday. The injury caused by a pair of scissors occurred when officers attended a property in Albion Place on Thursday evening. Kent Police deputy chief constable Peter Ayling said the event illustrated that “policing can, at times, be dangerous and unpredictable”. He added: “Our thoughts are with the officer and his family at this time.”

News Source : Lauren Shirreff

