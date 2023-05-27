Man charged with child endangerment after taping pacifier in baby’s mouth in South Greensburg, PA

Jordan Hirst : Man accused of taping pacifier in baby’s mouth in South Greensburg

A man from Pennsylvania has been charged with child endangerment for allegedly taping a pacifier in his two-month-old baby’s mouth. On April 25, Jordan Hirst called friends and family in a panic because he didn’t know where his one-and-a-half-year-old son had gone. When they arrived at his home, they found his son lying on the floor next to his crib with dried blood in and around his nose. While some of the helpers took the boy to his grandmother’s, three others found Hirst’s baby in her crib with a pacifier taped in her mouth. All of the people Hirst called that night to help him find his son told police he was drunk when they got to his house. Hirst told police he was so drunk, he didn’t remember anything that happened from 7 p.m. that night until 4 a.m. the next morning. Two years ago, Hirst was honored for saving a woman’s life when he was an EMT with the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department. He resigned from that position in April 2022 for a different role with Jeannette EMS, but the EMS has not commented on his employment status.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

Child Abuse Infant Safety Parental Neglect Criminal Charges Child Protection