Man charged with fatal shooting in Royal Palm Beach, Sammie Thomas, claims self-defense

Sammie Thomas : Man charged with second-degree murder and shooting inside an occupied dwelling in Royal Palm Beach shooting case

A 37-year-old man named Sammie Thomas was arrested for second-degree murder and shooting inside an occupied dwelling after fatally shooting a 32-year-old man during an altercation in a home on Nottingham Road in Royal Palm Beach. Thomas claimed he acted in self-defense, but evidence recovered from the scene and the results of an autopsy were not consistent with his statement. Thomas also faces two counts of aggravated child abuse as children were present in the home during the shooting. The deceased man’s name was not disclosed at the request of his family under a victim privacy law. Thomas was ordered to be held without bail and appointed an attorney from the Public Defender’s Office.

Read Full story : Man claims self-defense but faces murder charge in Royal Palm homicide /

News Source : Julius Whigham II

Self-defense homicide charge Royal Palm self-defense case Legal defense for homicide charges Self-defense plea homicide Criminal defense for murder charge