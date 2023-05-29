Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Marvin Leon Matthew in Toronto

“Shaquille Chalmers” as the focus keyword. : Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Marvin Leon Matthew in Toronto

A man has been charged with first-degree murder by Toronto police in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on Friday night. According to reports, the stabbing took place at around 10:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Dufferin Street and Rowan Avenue, located just south of Eglinton Avenue. The suspect reportedly entered an apartment building unit, where the victim, identified by police as Marvin Leon Matthew, was stabbed and later pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, Shaquille Chalmers, a 30-year-old man from Toronto, turned himself in to the authorities the following day.

News Source : Gabby Rodrigues

