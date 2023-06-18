Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of pregnant restaurant owner in Seattle

Eina Kwon, victim of Seattle shooting : Man charged in shooting of pregnant restaurant owner in Seattle

A man who allegedly exhibited signs of a mental health crisis has been charged with first-degree murder for killing a pregnant restaurant owner in her car in downtown Seattle. Cordell M. Goosby, 30, was arrested after witnesses said he shot Eina Kwon, 34, and her husband, Sung Kwon, 37, without provocation. Eina Kwon was eight months pregnant and her fetus died soon after an emergency delivery. Prosecutors are reviewing medical records to determine whether a murder charge is appropriate for the baby’s death. Goosby is also charged with attempted murder in the attack on Sung Kwon. He allegedly emptied a stolen handgun into the couple’s car and confessed to the crime when police arrested him. In an interview, Goosby claimed he had a history of mental health issues and was being harassed by strangers. Prosecutors are trying to confirm whether Goosby had felony convictions from Illinois for drug possession and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon before adding a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $160,000 for the Kwon family, who own Aburiya Bento House. The shooting has led to an outpouring of grief for the Kwons.

News Source : The Associated Press

