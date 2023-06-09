Man Charged with Indecent Assault and Battery on Public Transportation in Boston

Rufus Sanders Jr. – focus keyword : Man charged with indecent assault on MBTA in Boston

A man from West Roxbury, Rufus Sanders Jr., has been charged with indecent assault and battery and lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct for his alleged creepy and predatory behavior on public transportation in Boston. He appeared in municipal court in his home neighborhood on Tuesday, where the judge set bail at $750 and ordered him to stay away from the victims and from the Forest Hills MBTA station. The pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for June 30. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden has described Sanders’ behavior as dangerous and disturbing, impacting the safety realities and perceptions of the residents who rely on public transportation. Sanders was seen on a bus in Jamaica Plain in an online edition of the Herald’s Crime Briefs on May 31, sporting a bucket hat while allegedly staring at an alleged victim with one hand holding an open nip-size liquor bottle and the other hand purportedly doing something lewd around his groin area. The alleged assault took place on May 25 at the Forest Hills Station, where Sanders allegedly cupped a woman’s breast and moved his hand to her waist, attempting to pull her in. She was able to push him away and flee toward a more crowded area where fellow passengers were able to intervene Sanders’ alleged continued attempts to molest her. The alleged assault continued as the woman tried to board her bus, where she told police he grabbed her bag in an attempt to pull her back off. The woman then allegedly heard another woman yell “stop grabbing my (expletive)!” The next day, a person reported to police that a man was harassing two “young girls” on a bus, and had the video to prove it. Police say the video revealed this man to be Sanders. Prosecutors say that Sanders approached some police officers at the Forest Hills Station on June 5, wearing the same bucket hat as in the earlier alleged incidents and even identified himself in a still photo provided by a victim.

News Source : Flint McColgan

