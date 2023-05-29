Man charged with killing Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath seeks insanity defense to avoid death penalty

Breann Leath : Suspect in killing of Indianapolis police officer seeks insanity defense to avoid death penalty: report

Elliahs Dorsey, the man accused of killing Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath during a response to a domestic violence call in 2020, is seeking an insanity defense to avoid the death penalty. According to a doctor’s report submitted by Dorsey’s attorneys, he was mentally ill at the time of Leath’s death. Dorsey’s trial is scheduled for September 18, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has requested the death penalty. Leath, who was the mother of a young son, was from a law enforcement family; her father is a Marion County sheriff’s deputy, and her mother is an emergency dispatcher with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : Crime Online

