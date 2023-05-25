Jeremy Bailey, suspect in Layton multiple aggravated murder case. : Man charged with killing wife, in-laws, and dogs in Layton, Utah

A man in Layton, Utah, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder and other related charges after he admitted to killing his wife, in-laws, and three family dogs. Jeremy Bailey, 34, faces three counts of aggravated murder and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, all first-degree felonies, as well as three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Bailey called the police on May 19 to report the killings and was arrested soon after. The victims were identified as Anastasia Stevens, 36, along with her father, Donald Stevens, 73, and her stepmother, Becky Stevens, 61. Charging documents reveal that Bailey had taken his guns to a friend’s house to be stored days before because he was “thinking of doing this a few days ago,” but that he was armed with a gun that belonged to one of the victims. Before they were killed, one of the victims had reached out to a therapist saying they discovered a “very real problem” and signaled that it may be time for legal interference. During the investigation, police found a post that was made around the same time Bailey notified authorities saying he had “just killed everyone.” Bailey expressed remorse after being arrested, saying he “can’t believe I did it” and that he would “rather get the death penalty than life in prison.”

News Source : FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)

