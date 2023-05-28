Man charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Pompano Beach

Lius Appolon – focus on suspect name : South Florida man charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old dies from gunshot wound: Lius Appolon arrested

A 33-year-old man from Pompano Beach, Florida, named Lius Appolon has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after a 2-year-old child died from a gunshot wound caused by an unattended firearm. The incident occurred on Saturday, and Appolon was arrested the following day. According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the child was found by emergency crews and airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The investigation revealed that Appolon had left a firearm unsecured in the home, which led to the child’s death. The defendant’s relationship with the victim and the reason for his presence at the scene with a gun remains unclear. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, followed by the arrival of emergency vehicles. Appolon appeared in court on Sunday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

South Florida man accused of manslaughter in shooting death of toddler – WSOC TV

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

