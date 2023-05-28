Man charged with manslaughter in stabbing of tire theft suspect, victim identified as Luis Pena

Luis Pena – victim name : Long Island Resident Charged with Manslaughter in Luis Pena Stabbing Incident

According to police, a Long Island resident, who had been a victim of catalytic converter theft, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death after catching him trying to steal the wheels off his car. Jacob Alvarenga Mejia, 28, saw three suspects attempting to steal the rims and tires off his 2023 Toyota Highlander parked outside his home on Jericho Turnpike around 1:30 a.m. on May 13. Enraged by his previous experience, Mejia grabbed a large kitchen knife and confronted the thieves, stabbing one of them multiple times in the torso. The suspects fled the scene, and one of them fired a gun, but no one was hit. The suspect Mejia stabbed, 22-year-old Luis Pena, showed up at the hospital for treatment but did not survive. Mejia was arrested on May 25 for first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault charges, and his bond was set at $1 million.

Read Full story : Victim Of Catalytic Converter Theft Fatally Stabs Suspect Who Tried To Steal His Wheels /

News Source : The Police Tribune

Catalytic converter theft Wheel theft Self-defense in theft Crime prevention measures Vehicle security