Man charged with murder and arson after allegedly attacking victim in Longview building fire: Donald Ray Miller Jr.

Donald Miller Jr. – suspect : Murder and arson suspect Donald Ray Miller Jr. accused of killing Ronnie Moody and setting fire to a building in Longview, Texas

Donald Miller Jr., a 21-year-old man from Longview, has been charged with murder and arson after allegedly killing Ronnie Moody and intentionally setting fire to a building to cover it up. According to an arrest affidavit, Miller claimed in a jail phone call to his mother that he went inside the building because he believed it was abandoned, but was attacked by someone inside. He said he hurt the other person and burned the building to cover up his actions. Firefighters responding to the structure fire found Moody’s body, which had injuries not consistent with those sustained in a fire. Officials also noted five fire points of origin, leading investigators to believe the blaze was set intentionally. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Miller entering and exiting the building, while a man matching Moody’s description was seen leaving and returning to the building. Miller remains in jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

News Source : Zak Wellerman

