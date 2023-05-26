Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Donovan Moose in downtown Calgary

Donovan Moose – focus keyword: fatal stabbing of Donovan Moose in downtown Calgary. : Murder charges laid against Kyle Westcott for fatal stabbing of Donovan Moose in Calgary

A man who is 26 years old is facing charges of murder in relation to the fatal stabbing that occurred in downtown Calgary early on Thursday morning. According to the Calgary Police Service, Kyle Westcott is being charged with second-degree murder for killing Donovan Moose, aged 32. Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson stated that the attack was completely unprovoked and occurred when the victim was vulnerable and defenseless. The incident took place before sunrise in Olympic Plaza, and Moose was found with stab wounds at City Hall CTrain Station, where officers found him. Moose was taken to Foothills hospital with the help of emergency crews, but he later passed away. Police identified Westcott as the suspect quickly, with the help of witnesses and CCTV footage, and arrested him, along with a woman. Westcott’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.

