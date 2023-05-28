Man charged with murder of David Rezentes; witness identifies Jonathan Garza as getaway driver

“David Rezentes murder suspect” : Man charged with murder after witness says suspect killed Rezentes in drug deal gone wrong

According to a witness, a group of five individuals arrived in a car and one of them fatally shot 20-year-old David Rezentes during a drug deal that was arranged on social media on El Paso Street in March. Jonathan Garza, who was identified by the witness, has been charged with murder for his role as the getaway driver in the crime.

News Source : KENS 5 Staff (KENS 5)

