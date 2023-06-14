Man charged with murder of grandmother in Norfolk

Liu-Chih Howell – focus keyword : Man charged with murder of grandmother Liu-Chih Howell in Norfolk

A man has been accused of killing his 84-year-old grandmother, according to Norfolk police. Officers discovered the victim, Liu-Chih Howell, with critical injuries at a property on Dominion Avenue after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy later confirmed she had been murdered. David M. Macronald, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident and is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

News Source : Gavin Stone

