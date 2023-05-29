Man Charged with Murder of Jessenia Simmons in Fall River Shooting

Jessenia Simmons : Man charged with murder of Jessenia Simmons at Fall River car wash

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that took place at a car wash in Fall River, Massachusetts on Monday. The victim, identified as Jessenia Simmons of New Bedford, was found dead at the scene by responding officers. The suspect, Angelo O. Leo, fled the scene in a car but turned himself in to the Tiverton Police Department in Rhode Island 30 minutes later. It is unclear when Leo will be arraigned on the murder charge since he was taken into custody across state lines. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Those interested in updates can check back for more information or download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

News Source : Timothy Nazzaro

