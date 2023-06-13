Man charged with murder of Milteer Hendrix in Falmouth stabbing incident

Milteer Hendrix : Man charged with murder of Milteer Hendrix in Massachusetts stabbing incident

A 22-year-old man from Taunton, Massachusetts has been charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a 19-year-old was stabbed at Gosnold Grove Apartments in Falmouth. The victim, identified as Milteer Hendrix from Falmouth, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead the following day. Adrian Black is set to be arraigned on Tuesday in Falmouth District Court. This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

