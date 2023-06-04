Man charged with second-degree murder for killing Cody J. Steffen in Northland shooting

Cody J. Steffen, victim of second-degree murder in Northmoor, Missouri. : Man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of Cody J. Steffen in Northmoor

Phillip J. Frazier, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action by the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office for a homicide that occurred on June 2 in Northmoor, Missouri. The victim, Cody J. Steffen, was allegedly shot in the head by Frazier after an incident between their vehicles. Witnesses claim that Frazier’s vehicle struck Steffen’s stationary vehicle, after which Steffen asked for Frazier’s insurance information. Frazier then allegedly pulled out a handgun, removed it from a holster, and shot Steffen from a few inches away. Frazier was located and taken into custody at his residence by a Riverside police officer following the shooting. He is currently being held without bond at the Platte County Detention Center. Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen emphasized the impact of such incidents on the community and appreciated the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and citizens in quickly taking Frazier into custody.

News Source : KSHB 41 Kansas City News

