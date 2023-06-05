Man charged with second-degree murder in death of 34-year-old victim on Samson Cree Nation: RCMP

Ian Lawrence Saddleback : Man dies in stabbing on Samson Cree Nation, Ian Lawrence Saddleback charged with second-degree murder

The death of a 34-year-old man on Samson Cree Nation is being investigated by RCMP as a homicide. On June 3, Maskwacis RCMP received a report of a stabbing and found a man with serious injuries upon arrival. Despite attempts to treat him and calling EMS, the victim died before paramedics arrived. The victim was identified as a 34-year-old man from Maskwacis, and a suspect was arrested. Ian Lawrence Saddleback, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder. The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is leading the investigation with the assistance of Maskwacis RCMP. Saddleback is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in Wetaskiwin.

News Source : Emily Mertz

