Man charged with second-degree murder in Lake Park shooting

A 24-year-old man from West Palm Beach has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for a fatal shooting that occurred on May 17 in the parking lot of a busy shopping plaza in Lake Park. The suspect, Michael Laurice Harris, claimed that the victim had threatened him before he fired the gun. Witnesses reported that the victim drove up in a Dodge Challenger and got into an argument with a man and a woman near a gray car before the shooting occurred. Harris is being held without bail at the Palm Beach County Jail. The Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office is representing Harris but does not comment on open cases. Surveillance-camera footage from the Burlington store captured the entire incident.

News Source : The Palm Beach Post

